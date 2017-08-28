Recently I told you about the Organic Island Nousighing Hand Cream, and today I want to share another product from the range with you. It is the Paw Paw Lip Salve and it is petrochemical free.

A girl can never have too many lip balms, and this features one of my favourite lip ingredients – paw paw! This is paired with other high quality, skin loving ingredients including beeswax, Vitamin E and Vitamin A. The Paw Paw Lip Salve weighs in at 25ml and the tube is pretty in its red, white and silver design.

This feels hydrating on your lips and offers a naturally glossy finish. Your lips will never be dry again and it is a gentle formula. What’s more, if you have any dry spots on other parts of your body – this will work its magic there too.

The Organic Island brand is Certified Organic and the formulas are made in Australia. The brand does not test on animals and products are free from palm oil.

This has an RRP of $9.95

You can shop it online at Organic Island Paw Paw Lip Salve

