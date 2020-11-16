USER REVIEWS: ESK Enlighten

For those who are looking for an effective way to manage hyperpigmentation and age spots, we have found a solution. Enlighten from ESK will lighten and brighten, while smoothing an uneven complexion.

While you can expect to see some improvement in 3 weeks, it is recommended you continue to use the product at home for 3 months for maximum impact.

ESK is an Australian made and owned brand, and the products do what they say they will. ESK stands for Evidence Based Skincare, and they offer a money-back guarantee. Designed to reduce the appearance of ageing and improve the condition of the skin, there is something for everyone in their range.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace members have been testing Enlighten from ESK. We asked one of our reviewers, Melissa, what her experience has been like using this product. She said,

The first thing I love about ESK is that it is an Australian made product and cruelty-free. ESK is a company that is built on integrity to formulate the best scientifically proven tested products for your skin. Enlighten is a light, non-greasy moisturiser which absorbs quickly into the skin. Within the first week of use, I noticed an increased glow and reduced appearance of hyperpigmentation. It has a high level of hydration, brightening, and line-fighting benefits. I am looking forward to what my skin will look like with continued use as the turnover thus far to reduce uneven skin tone and diminishing UV spots has been incredible on my ageing skin. The packing is clear and simple but classy. ESK products are an investment, but the formulas they use give fabulous results. I highly recommend their products and it will continue to use them as part of my beauty regime. Thank you Beauty & Lace and ESK for the opportunity to test and review. My skin is greatly appreciative!

Enlighten has an RRP of $95, and you can shop it here.

Want more reviews? You can read the rest of our member feedback in the comments section below. Tried it? Have your say!