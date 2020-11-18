BEAUTY CHICK CHAT BODY

USER REVIEWS: Nivea Aloe and Hydration Body Lotion

November 17, 2020
A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members are testing the Aloe and Hydration Body Lotion from NIVEA. It absorbs into the skin quickly, providing instant relief to dry areas.

The key ingredients are the NIVEA Deep Moisture Serum which locks in hydration for up to 48 hours, and soothing Aloe Vera.

nivea aloe

One of our reviewers, Renee, said,

“After receiving this product my partner who has aging skin on his arms grabbed it straight away to use. I noticed the scent which was amazing. The lotion went on nicely, spread easily, and wasn’t too thick and oily. 

He continued to use it for a week and the results are impressive. His arms which had cat scratches and sun exposure have actually healed. And, his skin feels softer and smoother. I tried the product as well and I love it. My skin feels moisturized and smells fresh. 

I have always loved the healing effects of Aloe Vera and this product uses it to its full potential. I appreciate that both my partner and I can benefit from using this lotion. 

I want to say a big thanks to Beauty and Lace for allowing me to try such an awesome beauty product. Also thanks to Nivea for producing Aloe & Hydration body lotion. I recommend this product for both men and women of all ages.”

If you would like to learn more about this product, you can visit NIVEA Aloe and Hydration Body Lotion.

Want to know what our other testers think? You can read their comments below. Tried it? We would love to hear from you!

  1. When this Product arrived, sadly the top of the dispenser was broken. I was worried it would not work due to the damage. It did work. The bottle is quite striking being white with dark blue and right green writing. Bottle volume is 400 ml. On the back of the bottle is the Nivea Care Promise stating skin care expertise, dermatologically testing and strict quality stands in selecting the ingredients for this product.
    The bottle states the skin will be left feeling light and the product will absorb immediately, skin will be left soothed, refreshed and pleasantly scented. After 1 application. A tall order that I am curious to see if it stands up to the hype.
    I have sun damaged skin from working in The Kimberly for 7 years. Over the years since I left there, my skin has been dry in patches and I have tried many Moisturiser’s to little benefit.
    I currently work as a Cleaner in a Hospital so work with chemicals daily and often have them splashed onto my skin, mainly arms and legs and I use hand sanitizer many times a day.
    This was until I received Nivea Aloe & Hydration body lotion to trial. This product has Deep Moisture Serum and Aloe Vera.
    I began using it the day I received it. The results are amazing. The skin on my arms and legs feel soft and smooth, especially my legs. My skin was dehydrated and now it actually looks fresher. The rough skin patches on my elbows have reduced in size and do not feel scaly now.
    The overall benefits of the Nivea Aloe & Hydration Body Lotion lives up to the claims that are stated on the bottle. I am very happy with this product and it has become an important part of my daily Beauty regime and will continue to be.

