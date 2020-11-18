USER REVIEWS: Nivea Aloe and Hydration Body Lotion

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members are testing the Aloe and Hydration Body Lotion from NIVEA. It absorbs into the skin quickly, providing instant relief to dry areas.

The key ingredients are the NIVEA Deep Moisture Serum which locks in hydration for up to 48 hours, and soothing Aloe Vera.

One of our reviewers, Renee, said,

“After receiving this product my partner who has aging skin on his arms grabbed it straight away to use. I noticed the scent which was amazing. The lotion went on nicely, spread easily, and wasn’t too thick and oily.

He continued to use it for a week and the results are impressive. His arms which had cat scratches and sun exposure have actually healed. And, his skin feels softer and smoother. I tried the product as well and I love it. My skin feels moisturized and smells fresh.

I have always loved the healing effects of Aloe Vera and this product uses it to its full potential. I appreciate that both my partner and I can benefit from using this lotion.

I want to say a big thanks to Beauty and Lace for allowing me to try such an awesome beauty product. Also thanks to Nivea for producing Aloe & Hydration body lotion. I recommend this product for both men and women of all ages.”

If you would like to learn more about this product, you can visit NIVEA Aloe and Hydration Body Lotion.

Want to know what our other testers think? You can read their comments below. Tried it? We would love to hear from you!