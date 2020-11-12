Palmer’s Christmas Gift Sets

Whether it is Secret Santa or a beauty gift for a hard-to-buy for person, this year, the answer is Palmer’s! The popular brand has two tempting gift boxes to make your Christmas gifting easy.

The Deep Moisture Cocoa Butter Silky Skin Pack is as lovely as it sounds. It contains two of the classics with:

1 x Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Body Lotion in 250ml

1 x Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Hand Cream in 60g

2020 has been a tough year for many, and a little bit of pampering is sure to be appreciated.

This comes packaged in a fresh, peach-toned box. For 40 years Palmer’s has been hydrating dry skin, and chances are you have already tried these two cult products. This set has an affordable price tag at $10.99

The Radiant Indulgence Coconut Oil Silky Skin Pack is the second offering from the Palmer’s brand. It features:

1 x Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Body Lotion in 250ml

1 x Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Hand Cream in 60g

These rich, luxe formulas will become a new favourite. The lotion contains natural coconut oil and Vitamin E for maximum nourishment. The duo is beautifully presented in a green-themed gift box.

For just $10.99, the price of this set means you can probably buy them both! Or, buy one for a friend…and one for yourself!

