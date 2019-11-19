Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

USER REVIEWS: The Beauty Shake

The Beauty Shake is a revolutionary new brand that helps improve your skin, and metabolism from the inside out.

The Beauty Shake is a weight loss and skin health shake featuring marine collagen as the key ingredient. Why? Because collagen is the most abundant protein in our bodies. Collagen is what keeps our skin elastic and is responsible for replacing dead skin cells. As we age, our bodies naturally produce less collagen. Elasticity and firmness of the skin declines. Signs of skin aging such as wrinkles form, hydration decreases, and joint cartilages weaken.

It was created by Dr. Jaroslav Blazek right here in Australia. He is an expert in food science and nutrition with more than 15 years of experience working in the local food manufacturing industry. 


Learn more about the product at: thebeautyshake.com.au

The Beauty Shake Rich Chocolate 750g (20 serves) $69.95

10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be road testing The Beauty Shake products. You can read their reviews in the comments section below, or add your own!

