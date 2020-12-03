USER REVIEWS: Everyday Humans

A selection of our Beauty and Lace club members have been testing beauty products from Everyday Humans.

They each tried different products in the range, and you can read their feedback in the following user review:

LORRAINE: No Problemo Pre and Post Sun Water

The “No Problemo Pre and Post Sun Water” from Everyday Humans is a zesty and refreshing facial mist. You simply spray it on your face to add some extra hydration, and a bit of relief if you’ve been exposed to too much sun.

It’s incredibly easy to use – just point and spray. The bottle is a good size and shape for that; easy to hold and aim. The smell is a fresh one, with cucumber dominant, and light enough that it won’t clash with anything else you’re using.

I really enjoyed using this spray. It’s refreshing and smells kind of sharp, but it relaxed my skin rather than tightening it. I can’t really say how it works after sun (there hasn’t been a lot here recently), but my skin felt good and after a few days of use, I felt it was making a difference to how hydrated I felt. I imagine it would be quite helpful after you’ve been out in the sun. In summer I keep a mist toner in my fridge, and I’ll be trying that with this too.

I have no criticisms of this product; it’s pleasant to use and is effective. I will purchase it again.

However, I found it very hard to read the instructions and ingredients. They’re displayed in quite small print on a clear bottle, and it was challenging to find a way to read them without whatever was behind the bottle interfering.

Mind you, if you can’t work out how to use a facial mist called “pre and post-sun water”, then perhaps you shouldn’t be allowed out alone. It might be a bigger issue for people who need to read the ingredients.

LORRAINE: Bomb Diggity Wonder Salve

The Bomb Diggity Wonder Salve comes in a small, easily transportable tube. And that was my main complaint about it: this is so effective that I want it in a giant tube, as I’m sure the present size won’t last long!

The Salve is designed for use on lips and on dry skin (such as elbows). It features papaya, mint and rose: although it’s supposed to smell of roses, I found the peppermint completely overwhelmed that. Mind you, that’s a nice fresh smell, so I wasn’t bothered by that.

I tried this first as a lip salve and was exceptionally pleased. It’s much lighter than most lip balms or salves and consequently was much more pleasant to use.

Many make my lips feel like they’re coated in thick grease; I found this salve almost unnoticeable once it was on. It tastes of peppermint, and I had to make a bit of an effort not to lick it off. And although I haven’t used it long term, it seemed to have a protective and moisturising effect on my lips.

I also tried it on my (rather scaly) elbows. After only a couple of uses, I could feel a distinct difference. The skin was much less dry and already feeling more moisturised. Again, it’s a very light product. It absorbed very quickly and easily, and I didn’t need a lot. If I wasn’t planning on using it so lavishly, I suspect this would last quite a while.

I really loved this Wonder Salve and felt it lived up to its’ name. It’s my new favourite lip balm, and clearly very effective on other parts of the body too.

CHRISTINE: Bomb Diggity Wonder Salve

I tried this on my lips and it is runnier than normal lip balms. Its has a very lovely smell and there is a bit of a chemical taste but it goes away quickly (not sure if it’s the CBD).

I am very happy that it has CBD in it as I have also trialled skincare with hemp seed in it (moisturiser and face oil) and found that it does wonders for the skin.

I have dermatitis and can only use certain lip balms and usually react to everything and have not had any bad effects so far.

The watermelon smell is lovely and after a bath, it has not wiped off. I would definitely purchase it if my lips do not react to this over the next week. I have had a look at the website for everyday humans and their products are very affordable too!!!

Thank you for choosing me to review this product. The packaging is also simple, clean and fun. Love the fun names of their products too.

CHRISTINE: No Problemo Pre and Post Sun Water

I tried this instead of my toner and need a few spritzes to get the same effect. This is a very light, cooling and refreshing spray and does exactly what it says it’s supposed to do.

It has aloe vera and cucumber and will definitely be refreshing after a few hours in the sun or as a pick-me-up to make you feel rejuvenated throughout a hot day.

I spend a lot of time in the sun in summer swimming at the beach and running so this will definitely be my go-to this season. I love the super clean ingredients which is great for my sensitive dermatitis-prone skin.

The pricing is quite modest too so I will definitely consider purchasing this in the future. Thank you Beauty and Lace for allowing me to review these products.

VERONICA: SPF 50 Sunscreen

I need a sunscreen that I can use on my body and my face. I don’t have time for a multitude of different sunscreens. So I used the Everyday Humans SPF 50 sunscreen on my arms and my face. It was a little greasy at first however absorbed quickly and felt good on my skin. It was great on my face!

Some sunscreens cause my eyes to water after I’ve had them on for a while but this didn’t happen with Everyday Humans – so that was a bonus.

I feel the addition of Hyaluronic Acid is a plus for my skin too.

I used the salve on some dry spots on my hands, it absorbed well and smelt wonderful.

IMOGEN: Oh My Bod Sunscreen and Bomb Diggity Wonder Salve

The Everyday Humans goodies arrived at a perfect time just as we headed off for our first weekend away in what felt like forever. With the sun shining, the ‘Oh my bod’ sunscreen was worth its weight in gold protecting our iso-white limbs with smooth creamy goodness.

The Everyday Humans goodies arrived at a perfect time just as we headed off for our first weekend away in what felt like forever. With the sun shining, the ‘Oh my bod’ sunscreen was worth its weight in gold protecting our iso-white limbs with smooth creamy goodness.

No greasiness or sun cream smell to ruin the moment. And the Bomb-Diggity Wonder Salve, true to its name, worked wonders on cracked dry lips and other spots making them good as new and soft as baby skin.

The whole family are now converted to Everyday Humans and I am under instructions to stock up on all their fabulous products.

We are a summer-living bunch and have tried many brands over the years, so as experts we give a fantastic five stars for these quality Everyday Humans products. Highly recommended!

Many thanks to Everyday Humans and Beauty and Lace for introducing us to our new faves!

JODIE: Resting Beach Face SPF30 Screen Serum

Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sun Screen Serum is my new go-to. Being a pump tube it’s easy to get enough out without wasting excess which often occurs with squeeze bottles.

The formula is rich but really easily absorbed. I’ve been using it straight after moisturising and it’s easy to apply and doesn’t leave a greasy layer. It also makes a great base for under makeup.

I’ve been using it daily and have already ordered my next tube. Thank you for introducing me to this great product.

Plus, the Bomb Diggity Wonder Salve is truly wonderful. It’s nourishing without a greasy after feel. The papaya mint rose flavour was strong on the mint and left a good tingle. I also used some on my elbows and it definitely softened them although did leave a strong scent of mint.

Thank you so much for letting me be part of this trial.

TESSA: Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum

The first product I got to trial was this sunscreen serum and I’m so lucky I did! What a fabulous product!

I have got fair and sensitive skin so the sun and many beauty products like to play havoc with my skin. Hello Resting Beach Face! Finally, a sunscreen that goes on lightly, does not leave a white residue and is not sticky or oily. It actually left me with nice glowy skin that was not irritated.

I was so happy! I loved the packaging, fun, bright and good play on words plus, both the box, the tube and the pump are all recyclable which is a huge tick for me. It is also vegan, not tested on animals and made in Australia.

It just gets better and better! I checked out the retail price and it’s about $35-$40 which I think is incredibly reasonable and absolutely worth it. Would make a great little Christmas gift as well. I can’t recommend this product more highly. 5 stars!

TESSA: Bomb Diggity Wonder Salve

The second product I got to trial was the Papaya, Mint & Rose salve. So, my review is perhaps a little subdued this time. I liked this product but I didn’t love it. Once again, the packaging is awesome, it’s actually fun reading the box and I do love that every part is recyclable and that the salve itself is vegan and not tested on animals.

Plus, being Aussie made is such an important factor as well. The problem for me was the salve just didn’t quite live up to its name. It smelt nice and minty but for the life of me I could not get a hint of roses which it says you should be able to.

I also found that I had to keep reapplying as it did not seem to really help with my dry lips. It goes on nicely, is in a convenient tube so you don’t have to touch anything (great for COVID hygiene!) and is not sticky which is great, but I did not find it that great a relief to my lips.

I also applied it to my hands and elbows, and it goes on well and absorbs quickly but it kind of disappears after a while and I found I needed to reapply quite often, just like on my lips. So, it’s great for quick relief I guess but just not long-lasting. I prefer something that lasts a little longer and has more of an impact. I would give this 3.5 stars.

Thank you so much to Beauty & Lace and Everyday Humans for the incredible opportunity to trial these 2 products. I will definitely be purchasing the sunscreen when this tube runs out!

Thank you so much to Beauty & Lace and Everyday Humans for the incredible opportunity to trial these 2 products. I will definitely be purchasing the sunscreen when this tube runs out!

Want to try the brand? Check it out at https://www.everyday-humans.com