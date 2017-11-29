User Reviews: Carmex Stocking Fillers

Carmex lip balms are good little stocking fillers, as who would ever be unhappy with the gift of moisturised lips? This much-loved brand has been around since the 1930s when the creator, Alfred Woelbing invented the formula in a bid to combat dry, chapped lips. Carmex is known for the tingle it gives your lips, which is due to the key ingredients of camphor and menthol.
Every minute over 130 Carmex lip balms are sold, making this a true success story. For Christmas, we are focusing on the red and yellow classics with the Original Flavour Tube and Original Flavour Click Stick.
The Original Flavour Tube is convenient to carry around in your handbag, and once applied it will soothe dry, cracked lips in an instant. This smooths on easily and can be used as often as required. Use before and after applying your lipstick to keep your makeup looking fresh. Also available in Jasmine and Green Tea flavour. RRP $5.99
The Original Flavour Click Stick gives the same hydrating benefits as the tube but is designed for the outdoor lifestyle. It comes with SPF 15 and can help to protect the lips from the elements. With summer set to be a hot one, keeping a Click Stick at hand is a must! Also available in Strawberry flavour with a hint of colour. RRP $4.99
Carmex does not test on animals.
Available from leading pharmacies, Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, Terry White Chemists, Chemmart, Soul Pattinson, Amcal Chempro Chemists and selected Coles and Woolworths supermarkets.
Comments
Lyn B says
The Carmex products I received to trial, with their distinctive yellow and red packaging, are the Carmex lip balm tube and Carmex click stick both in the classic formula. And they are just that – absolute skincare classics!
While I have tried other lip balms for my sometimes dry lips, none can quite compare with the tingly but soothing feeling of Carmex. These products are very moisturising, not too sticky, and are quite long lasting (I re-apply once a day when needed).
Also if like me you sometimes wear a lip balm under lipstick, Carmex will give your dry lips some much needed moisture while giving your lippy some added shine. And on bare lips, while working to relieve your dry lips, and providing a bit of sun and wind protection, the little bit of shine is a plus too.
I really like the fact that the stick version has an SPF15 sunscreen in it – handy for an outdoors girl like me. So whether I am out in the garden, in the sun or in the snow, Carmex lip balms are great! Cute little stocking stuffers for this time of year too
meedee says
Im a bit of a lip balm addict. I detest chapped lips and therefore always use something on my lips.
I love that carmex have been around for years and are tried and true. They have the stick and the squeezable tube and they have different formulations so there is a choice.
I tried both the stick and the squeezable tube in the original formulation. It has its own unique scent to it which I quite like and the fact that the stick has the added benefit of SPF15 which we all know is important all year round is fantastic. Carmex is very affordable so its easy to purchase a few and make sure you have one with you at all times. A stick with the spf for your handbag and a tube for beside the computer and one for beside the bed to apply just before bedtime.
Carmex will make sure that your lips remain lovely and soft with no dryness issues at all.
Jacqui Ryan says
So many memories of Carmex in the pot. I was lucky enough to trial the Original Flavour Tube and Original Flavour Click Stick
I had just grabbed the parcel as I raced out the door and opened it up while I sitting in the chair having chemo
I opened the tube first and that familiar vanilla smell hit me. Heavenly
Squeezed some out on my finger and applied. There it was: the tingle and it just felt dreamy on. Soothing, but not smothering
I love the tube as prefer to apply with my finger. It also meant I could give some to a friend who was with me. She agreed: it has the best smell
Then I tried the Click Stick. Yes it had the same smell and tingle. It also comes with SPF15 which is handy if you live in the tropics
As anyone who has had chemo will tell you, it plays havoc on your skin. These babies will get used several times a day
They are nourishing and not overally glossy
As I have recently had my lips tattooed a nice natural colour, I can just apply the Carmex and I’m good to go
Thanks so much for the opportunity to review these great little lip balms