User Reviews: Carmex Stocking Fillers

Carmex lip balms are good little stocking fillers, as who would ever be unhappy with the gift of moisturised lips? This much-loved brand has been around since the 1930s when the creator, Alfred Woelbing invented the formula in a bid to combat dry, chapped lips. Carmex is known for the tingle it gives your lips, which is due to the key ingredients of camphor and menthol.

Every minute over 130 Carmex lip balms are sold, making this a true success story. For Christmas, we are focusing on the red and yellow classics with the Original Flavour Tube and Original Flavour Click Stick.

The Original Flavour Tube is convenient to carry around in your handbag, and once applied it will soothe dry, cracked lips in an instant. This smooths on easily and can be used as often as required. Use before and after applying your lipstick to keep your makeup looking fresh. Also available in Jasmine and Green Tea flavour. RRP $5.99

The Original Flavour Click Stick gives the same hydrating benefits as the tube but is designed for the outdoor lifestyle. It comes with SPF 15 and can help to protect the lips from the elements. With summer set to be a hot one, keeping a Click Stick at hand is a must! Also available in Strawberry flavour with a hint of colour. RRP $4.99

Carmex does not test on animals.

Available from leading pharmacies, Chemist Warehouse, Priceline, Terry White Chemists, Chemmart, Soul Pattinson, Amcal Chempro Chemists and selected Coles and Woolworths supermarkets.

10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing Carmex, find out what they think in the comments section below.

