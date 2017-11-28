The Body Shop Gift Packs

The Body Shop has been producing quality products for about as long as I’ve been alive. There are amazing products to suit every skin type, taste and budget with a range of great fragrances and always a sensational seasonal selection of gift packs to make your gift buying simple.

This Christmas The Body Shop has gone one step further and partnered with NGO International Alert to create the Play for Peace Campaign. Every gift purchased through the Christmas season from the seasonal gift collections will help refugee children affected by war in Syria heal through play.

International Alert’s Peace Play project – which is implemented with the organisation Basmeh and Zeitooneh – supports refugee children and uses recreational and creative activities to help these children deal with trauma and to understand their experiences of conflict.

Every purchase from The Body Shop’s seasonal gift collection will help support the project for one year in a refugee camp in Lebanon, therapeutic activities will take place in a safe haven community. Syrian refugee children have little access to treatment for the trauma they experienced and some struggle to remember life before violence and loss. This program provides a safe space to play and be children again.



Ajak Deng, Sudanese refugee now international fashion model said: “Being a refugee myself, I am proud to be partnering with The Body Shop Australia for the ‘Play for Peace’ project, and to be able to share my own story so people can better understand the true plight of refugees. I want to use my own experience to educate others about a very real issue that – in one way or another – really does affect all of us.”

The Body Shop has always been a great advocate for global issues and involving customers in making a stand. The brand is proudly against animal testing and always has been.

Some of the fantastic gifts that will support the Play for Peace Campaign as well as offering a fabulous cruelty-free gift are included below.

Coconut Festive Picks – RRP: $35

A deliciously decadent selection of coconut fragranced products using Community Fair Trade organic virgin coconut oil and a range of other sustainable and ethical ingredients.

A beautifully gift boxed pack containing a ‘Free the Rabbit’ Maze game and:

Shower Gel Coconut 250ml

Body Scrub Coconut 50ml

Body Butter Coconut 50ml

Soap Coconut 100g

Bath Lily Cream

Frosted Berries Treat Box – RRP $15

Frosted Berries is a special edition fragrance that features traditional red berries with a modern frosted sweetness. The scent is delicious, this is one that will definitely leave you smelling good enough to eat. It combines notes of raspberry, blackcurrant, and cranberries for a super sweet treat sure to tantalize the senses.

The box contains:

Frosted Berries Shower Gel 60ml

Frosted Berries Body Butter 50ml

Small Bath Lily Cream

White Musk L’Eau Small Gift Set – RRP $30

White Musk L’Eau is a new fresh and floral fragrance that is sweetened with notes of pear for a fruity layer that combines beautifully with the floral blend of jasmine, rose and lily of the valley essence. This is 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free

The set contains:

Eau De Toilette White Musk L’Eau 30ml

Body Lotion White Musk L’Eau 60ml

Black Musk Mini Duo – RRP $30

The Black Musk Duo is a mysterious blend of cruelty-free dark musk with black vanilla and bambinella pear notes.

The duo contains:

Eau De Toilette Black Musk 30ml

Body Lotion Black Musk 60ml

These products will all make wonderful gifts, Secret Santa gifts or Stocking fillers and there is a huge range of gift packs available over a wide range of fragrances to ensure there is something for everyone, all that will help bring childhood back for Syrian refugees.

If you aren’t sold on gift packs or helping the refugees there is also a wide range of individual products available, like this Japanese Matcha Tea Pollution clearing Mask. This mask is enriched with matcha green tea from Kakegawa, Japan, dandelion extract and soul-soothing Community Trade aloe vera from Mexico. The 100% vegan formula deeply purifies, gently exfoliates and removes the buildup of pollutants and impurities.

This mask is 100% vegan and formulated without silicones, mineral oil or paraffin.

For more information or to check out the extensive range of The Body Shop products head over and check them out at The Body Shop.

#gifted #beautyandlacechristmas

SaveSave

SaveSave

You May Also Like: