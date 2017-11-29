USPA Deep Cleansing Kit

USPA has created a luxury beauty gift for Christmas this year, with the Deep Cleansing Spa Ritual Kit. The beauty products are 100% Australian made and include botanical ingredients.

Inside this box are three items, carefully selected for an at home, pampering experience.

2 Step UPSA Muslin Cloth

Nourish Cream Cleanser

Deep Cleansing Mud Therapy Mask

The muslin cloth will give you the benefits of exfoliation, without the risk of irritation. It should be soaked in cold water, before squeezing out the excess and lightly pressed over the skin. This works to reduce inflammation and is soothing to sensitive skin.

The USPA Nourish Cream Cleanser is a standout and is designed for dry skin types. It will remove your makeup while gently cleansing and calming your face. Key ingredients include Camellia Oil and Chamomile and it is kind enough to use every day. The creamy formula is ideal for those who need additional moisture and will cleanse without depleting the skin of moisture.

The USPA Deep Cleansing Mud Mask Therapy is for congested skin. It works deep in the pores to remove any dirt, leaving the skin feeling revitalized. Bentonite and Kaolin Clay are the star ingredients and you will feel like you have just stepped out of a beauty salon after use.

This gift set has an RRP of $79.00. The products are free of sulphates, parabens, synthetic colour, synthetic fragrance, and mineral oil.

USPA is a cruelty-free brand.

Find them at:

www.uspa.com.au

Facebook | Instagram | #naturalskincare #uspaskincare #beauty #skincare #australianmade

#gifted #christmas2017

You May Also Like: