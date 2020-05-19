Skindinavia The Makeup Remover Spray

If you find the task of removing makeup a chore, there is a product that could help. From Skindinavia comes The Makeup Remover Spray, a convenient fine mist that can be applied to remove even the heaviest cosmetics.

The Makeup Remover Spray has an oil free formula and comes with nourishing Vitamin E. The 118ml black and pink spray bottle can be used day or night. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive.

Spray onto your skin with your eyes closed, and wait 5 seconds. This gives the product time to dissolve any stubborn, waterproof makeup. To finish the process you can wipe with a clean cotton pad or washcloth.

Skindinavia is a US brand and their range of products is cruelty free. There are no parabens and The Makeup Remover Spray has been tested for use around the delicate eye area.

Taking off your makeup shouldn’t have to be difficult, especially when you are tired after a long day. This could make your life a little bit easier, and with no scrubbing required your skin will thank you for it!

The RRP is $43.80 and you can read more at www.skindinavia.com.au

#gifted

