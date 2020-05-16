Nivea Body Lotions

Cold weather and isolation has left our skin feeling dry. We have been on the hunt for new body lotions and first on our must-try list was from the Nivea brand.

The Nivea Oil Infused Lotion contains Coconut and Monoi Oil. It is these two ingredients that leave your skin feeling softer and more nourished. There is a subtle coconut scent and it certainly isn’t overpowering.

This one comes in a blue pump bottle, and it is easy to apply. There is no greasy residue and the oil-lotion formula is a plus for us. It is suitable for normal to dry skin, and while the Oil Infused Lotion is moisturising, it might not be enough for extra dry spots like your knees and elbows.

There are other scents available if coconut isn’t your cup of tea.

Our second Nivea goodie is the Aloe and Hydration Body Lotion. This comes in a classic white and navy pump and weighs in at 400ml. Again, this is suitable for normal to dry skin and glides onto your skin with ease.

Aloe is known for its healing and soothing properties, and this product has a light, fresh scent. The difference is noticeable as soon as it is applied, and this is what dry legs and arms have been calling out for.

Can we pick a favourite? Probably not, but Nivea products have a reasonable price tag so we are happy to buy both. Available from selected supermarkets and department stores.

#gifted

Do you use a Nivea Body Lotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!