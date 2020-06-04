Maison 21G Hand Sanitizer

Over the last few months, we have thought a lot about hand sanitizer. As we have focused on hygiene, the subsequent shortage of this essential item left many of us feeling a little anxious. The good news is, some brands are restocking this “virus defence”, while others are adding it to their collection for the first time.

Maison 21G is a perfumery, and their hand sanitizer range is not your average supermarket variety. These luxe products make cleaning your hands on the go a much nicer experience. They come packaged in glass and on first glance you would be forgiven for thinking these pretty little creations were actually perfumes.

Made with essential oils, the Maison 21G hand sanitizers have a natural scent. This isn’t just about looks and fragrances, as they do work effectively. The Mason 21G Hand Sanitizers contain 75% alcohol to combat any germs.

There are four scents, and we have been using the Vetiver and Lavandin variety. They come in a spray bottle for easy application on the go. For those who want something more natural and sophisticated, the Maison 21G range could be just what you have been looking for.

The set of 4 has an RRP of $55, and they are 15ml each.

For more information or to purchase, you can visit the brand’s website: www.maison21g.com