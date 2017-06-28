Nivea Lip Butter in Coconut

You can never have too many lip balms, especially in winter! If you like that coconut scent, the Lip Butter from Nivea in Coconut is for you.

It comes packaged in a cute 16.7g tin, and I know that when I’ve finished I will be keeping it to store my earrings for safe keeping.

The Lip Butter in Coconut is quite moisturising, it gives your lips a perk me up and you don’t need to apply every 5 minutes to see results. This has a low pricetag of just $4.99

If coconut isn’t your flavour, the tins also come in Raspberry Rose.

Available from supermarkets, Priceline, Myer, Target, Kmart, Big W and selected pharmacies.

#gifted

