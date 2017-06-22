Scout Cosmetics Daily Revitalise Cleansing Creme

Scout Cosmetics Daily Revitalise Cleansing Crème with Lemon Myrtle, Papaya and Coconut will help bring your winter skin back to life. This is a cleanser you can use every day and is 89% certified organic.

This is a creamy formula which gently removes any dirt and impurities from your skin. It contains some lovely ingredients such as Organic Kakadu Plum which is packed with antioxidants and vitamin C.

The Lemon Myrtle gives it a very subtle but fresh scent while working as an antibacterial. And, the papaya gives it (very slight) exfoliation properties.

This is designed to enhance your natural skin, without stripping out the oil. You may need to do two applications to remove heavier makeup. This is suitable for all skin types, but those with dry skin would find the most benefit from it.

Packaged in a sleek pump bottle with silver lid, this is massaged into your face before removing with a wet face cloth.

If you want to switch to something a bit more nourishing for the winter months, give this a try. The scent alone is enough to make you want to wash!

RRP $39.95 / 150ml

For more information or to purchase visit www.scoutcosmetics.com

#gifted

