Feel Good Inc. Coconut Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+

Are you looking for a new sunscreen? Let me introduce you to Feel Good Inc, and their Coconut Lotion SPF 50+.

This has a nice coconut-y scent and doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy. Slip, slop, slap it on and get all the benefits of the SPF 50+.

The sunscreen comes packaged in a cute brown and white container, it weights in at 200ml. You need to apply every 2 hours and wait twenty minutes before having your fun in the sun.

The best thing about this product (besides the scent) is the lack of parabens and other nasties. Plus, it is Australian owned and made!

While we always advise you be careful in the sun, this will give you the extra protection you need. I seem to be discovering a lot of different brands lately, and this is one I am excited about!

The Coconut Sunscreen from Feel Good Inc. has an RRP of $24.95. Shop it here.

Are you familiar with the brand? Would you try this? We would love to hear your thoughts, please leave your feedback in the comments section below.

You May Also Like: