Neutrogena Oil-Free Pink Grapefruit Range

Acne can get you down at any age, but thankfully there are skincare products that can help. One range to keep an eye out for is from Neutrogena. It’s the Oil-Free Pink Grapefruit collection and when you open the products you will be met with a yummy grapefruit scent.

Let’s start with the Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Foaming Scrub. It contains salicylic acid and is designed to clear clogged pores. Oil, dirt, and grime are removed from your skin to give you a head start on your acne-fighting journey. With a little water, you can work it into a lather and gently massage it into your skin. It comes in a 15ml squeeze tube and you can get it for $14.99

Next, we have the Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit Facial Cleanser. This comes in a pump bottle and just like the scrub, it contains salicylic acid. While it’s oil free, it won’t dry out your skin. Used as part of your daily regime, this facial cleanser will help to clear blackheads and whiteheads. Apply to a damp face, massage gently, then rinse. This product is available for $14.99

Finally, we have the Oil-Free Pink Grapefruit Peel-Off Mask. Sometimes acne-prone skin needs something a little more intensive, and this is it. These individual masks start off as a liquid and set as a peel-able mask. Leave it on for 20 minutes, sit back and relax, and your skin will feel clearer and softer. Each mask costs $5.99

If you have acne, this range is worth trying. Neutrogena products are available from Coles, Woolworths, Priceline and other selected pharmacies and department stores.

Have you tried any of these products? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Let us know in the comments section below.

#gifted