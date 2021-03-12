USER REVIEWS: Ethical Zinc Sunscreen

The products from Ethical Zinc are made in Australia using 100% solar power. They are certified cruelty-free, reef safe, and suitable for sensitive skin with no chemical UV filters.

Ethical Zinc SPF50+ Natural Clear Zinc Sunscreen

Formulated with certified natural zinc oxide for very high protection against broad-spectrum UVA & UVB.

The SPF50+ Natural Clear Zinc Sunscreen is highly water resistant for very high protection during a day at the beach, while swimming, or doing other outdoor activities.

Tracy A has been trialing this product for us and says,

“I love that these products are made in Australia and are cruelty free .

Great for the whole family, especially if you have sensitive skin like my daughter and grandchildren . While it is a thick consistency it’s easy to rub in and doesn’t feel heavy like other zinc creams it absorbs well into the skin, it has a subtle slight coconut scent which I love.

It does leave your skin a little sticky and shiny if using on the face, but for a day at the beach, it’s perfect. I found it easier to apply after the first application after being in the water and not one of my family members ranging from the mid-’40s to 10 months got sunburned on our trip to the beach after many applications over the day, it didn’t dry out our skin either. Will definitely keep using.”

Ethical Zinc SPF50+ Daily Wear Light Sunscreen

Formulated with certified natural zinc oxide that is easy to apply, rubs in clear with a light feel for everyday wear.

Our SPF50+ Daily Wear Light Sunscreen is perfect for daily wear on the face and body with an easy to apply and remove, light feel.

“I’ve been on the lookout for a daily wear sunscreen for a little while now. So, this review was right up my alley when I applied. I suffer from combination skin, so it can be oily and dry at times and I didn’t want sunscreen to make it worse.

I was pleasantly surprised by how nice my skin felt when I applied the sunscreen, it absorbed well and didn’t make my skin feel heavy when I applied moisturiser over it.

I’ve worn it everyday for over 2 weeks now and haven’t had any breakouts or dryness that I’ve had with other facial sunscreens. I’ve been busy exercising outside and doing yard work in 30+ degree heat and it hasn’t left my face feeling shiny or greasy at all. Very happy.”

ethicalzinc.com

Natural Clear Zinc Sunscreen – RRP $19.99

Daily Wear Light Sunscreen – RRP $19.99

Other Stockists: Coles, Amazon, Nourished Life and Catch.com.au

