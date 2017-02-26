Month of Love: Skinstitut Moisture Defence Normal Skin

Day 26 of our month of love features, and today I have another Australian made brand – Skinstitut. I first discovered this brand when I had some laser hair removal done at Laser Clinics Australia, and instantly became attached to the sleek white and purple packaging.

The quality of the products are high, and the Moisture Defence in Normal Skin is no exception. This is suitable for combination skin (because that is normal to have) and it is quite a nice, light formula.

There is a subtle, yet addictive, scent to it and it works well to give moisture back to your skin without being left feeling clogged up. Key ingredients include Kakadu Plum extract which has antioxidant properties and Purisoft® which is a natural peptide (offering protection).

You can use this every morning and / or night after cleansing your skin will be left smoother, softer and more hydrated.

RRP $45 for 50ml

For your nearest stockist visit: www.skinstitut.com/stockist

