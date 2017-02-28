Month of Love: Racinne Ultimate Youth Power Lotion

Sadly, our month of love is coming to an end and as I sit here wondering whether or not it is a leap year, it has just hit me that today is the last day of February. So, where should we end a month packed with products? With a little bit of Racinne, that’s where.

To wrap things up we have the Ultimate Youth Power Lotion, packaged in my favourite colour – a classy shade of glamorous gold.

I may be in my (early) 30’s, but I’m not prepared to give up just yet, and anti-ageing products have really been calling to me lately. This is another nice formula, it disappears into your skin upon application so you don’t feel all clogged up and gooey. This is to be used on your face after cleansing with the aim to reduce the appearance of those fine lines and leave the skin feeling soft.

The key ingredients are ginseng callus extract, sh-DecapeptideP-9, Adenosine and Hyaluronic acid elements. These work together to revitalise your skin and give back nourishment and protection.

RRP $73.00 for 50ml.

Racinne is available from Chemist Warehouse Parramatta, PharmaSave Rouse Hill, Market City Pharmacy Haymarket, selected items are available at Neutral Bay Pharmacy and online at racinne.com.au

#gifted

