Milkman Beard Shaper

For the bearded male in your life, check out Milkman. Whatever the length, this Aussie brand caters to every beard, and the Beardrometer Beard Shaper will give save him a trip to the barber these holidays.

The Beardrometer Beard Shaper will keep his beard neat and tidy by eliminating the fuzz. No longer will he have to freestyle it, this tool will create an accurate line while removing sparse hair.

This tool has two combs and can be used with both electric trimmers and traditional razors. It even comes with a cleaning brush.


The perfect stocking filler for that hard to buy for, man with a beard. This has an RRP of $14.90

For more information or to purchase, visit Milkman.

 

