Kiehl’s Holiday Limited Edition Crème de Corps

Get ready to sing “Hey Mickey” because Kiehl’s has released a special limited edition holiday collection, and Mickey Mouse makes an appearance. The Crème de Corps is a best seller, and this rich body cream is packaged with the much loved Disney character, presents in hand.

In 1851 Kiehl’s began in New York, and the beauty brand is still popular today. This product is one of their classics, as it moisturises the skin without leaving it feeling greasy. This edition comes in a big 500ml pump container, for easy application and plenty of use.

Apply after showering, and add extra to those particularly dry areas such as the elbows and knees. Your skin will soak it up and feel hydrated and smooth. The scent is subtle and not overpowering.

If you know someone who loves Mickey Mouse and needs some pampering this year – this may just be the perfect gift idea!

RRP $76.00

For more information, you can find it online at Kiehl’s.

