Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect

The products in the Medik8 range are thoughtful ones. They are clean, and do what they say they will. The Advanced Day Total Protect is a new favourite, as a day cream which moisturises, protects, and has the added benefit of sunscreen.

When I say clean, I mean there are no synthetic colours, no parabens, no alcohol, no artificial fragrances, and no phthalates. It’s cruelty free, and vegan friendly. Even the packaging is clean looking, in crisp white with a touch of black.

This product has a nice, silky consistency and almost no smell. This is a plus for me as I can be prone to sensitivity. Apply the Advanced Day Total Protect to your face, neck, and décolletage after cleansing as part of your morning routine. It’s not sticky, shiny, or thick so it’s perfect under makeup.

As an anti-ageing product, it works hard to hydrate your skin and may help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and ageing . In addition, the protective qualities will care for your skin well into the future.

If you like your innovative, special ingredients, it has a pollution shield, Anti-A.G.E. Technology, and Anti-Infrared and Blue Light. Plus, cocoa seed extract and lots of lovely oils including Ylang Ylang, Ginger, Clary Sage, Frankincense, and Mandarin.

It’s nourishing, it smooths, and it’s ideal for everyday use. A 150ml tube will set you back $119, but a little goes a long way. Made in the UK.

For more information and stockist details please visit: www.medik8.com.au

