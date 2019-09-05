Burt’s Bees Sheet Masks

During winter leaving the house feels like an effort, but now that spring has sprung you may feel like getting out and about. Now is the perfect time to get your skin in balance (and shave those legs!)

Sheet masks are trending at the moment, and that is because they are effective and mess-free. Today it’s Burt’s Bees turn to get a mention as they have a range of sheet masks worth checking out. While you might know the brand from their classic lip balms, they have extended their product offering to include a range of skin and body care products.

There are currently three single use sheet masks in the Burt’s Bees collection with Purifying, Hydrating, and Detoxifying.

Purifying has kiwi fruit and cleanses and moisturises at the same time. Hydrating has clary sage and is good for dry skin, this would have to be my favourite of the three. Detoxifying has charcoal and honey and works for break outs.

I didn’t have a negative reaction at all, and my skin felt refreshed and toned afterward. However, a few people reviewing on the Burt’s Bees website experienced a burning sensation with Detoxifying. This can be the case with any new skincare so it is recommended you do a patch test first, especially if you have sensitive skin. The products are hypoallergenic and have been dermatologically tested.

The packaging is cute and as a busy mum, it is hard to fit anything extra into my beauty routine. But these…only take a few minutes. In fact, Purifying is only 2 minutes!

RRP $9.95 each. For more information please visit www.burtsbees.com.au