If you are looking for a new spring fragrance, we can’t go past the Michael Kors Wonderlust SUBLIME. It’s an Eau de Parfum which is sophisticated and sensual. The scent is described as oriental floral, as it contains the key dianthus flower which is present throughout the Wonderlust series.

Now let’s talk about the notes, which give it a really summery, warm, event worthy scent:

Top Notes: Orange flower, Sicilian Mandarin, Pink Pepper, Cardamom, and Cinnamon.

Mid Notes: Dianthus, Tiare Flower, and Jasmine Grandiflorum.

Dry Notes: Amber, Sri Lankan Sandalwood, Cashmeran, and Tonka Bean.

This is pretty without being completely overpowering. The bottle is extra special too in a golden shade of luxe and it will look lovely sitting on your dresser. The Michael Kors Wonderlust SUBLIME is an Eau de Parfum that you will want to wear over, and over again. It might even just become your new signature scent.

Available now from selected Myer and David Jones stores and online. Can’t find it? Call 1800 061 326 for stockist details. RRP 50ml / $125. RRP 100ml / $155.

