USER Reviews: House of Immortelle Barcelona Miraculous Eye Elixir

In the era of e-communications, the delicate eye area deserves special attention
Dab on two drops of eye serum under each eye in the morning and before bed and your eyes will stay super hydrated, plumped and look miraculously younger. Apply on its own or before eye cream.
Highlights: Non-greasy texture, quick absorption, deep moisture, prevents skin dehydration, free of artificial fragrance & color, silicon free, parabens free,
5 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members have been testing the Barcelona Miraculous Eye Elixir. You can find out what they thought in the comments section below.
Sally says
I like the gentle scent and the way the product feels soft on my skin, My eyes are looking old these days, and the Barcelona Eye Elixir gave me the perk me up I need in the mornings. You only need a small amount and I like that there are no nasty ingredients. This is my first experience with the brand and I will certainly be looking to try other products in the range. Simple yet stylish packaging, a pleasure to use, thanks B&L and House of Immortelle!