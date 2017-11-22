Maine Beach – Mt Macedon Rose

What a lovely range the new beauty collection from Maine Beach is! It goes by the name of Mt Macedon Rose and it is luxurious products packaged in true vintage style. The key ingredient is certified organic rosehip oil and let me tell you, these smell divine.

Mount Macedon is a landmark located in Victoria known for its exquisite gardens, and that is where this rose scent gets its inspiration.

There are a variety of products in this range, but today I will share with you three of my favourites for Christmas gifting.

The Hand and Body Creme is luxurious as it moisturises the skin while leaving that soft rose scent. There are no parabens, mineral oils, artificial colourants or sulphates and it weighs in at 500ml. Plus, look how pretty it is!! RRP $32.95

Next is the Luxe Body Mousse. This is a bit richer than the creme and ideal for skin which is particularly dry. It has a creamy consistency and comes in a cute little tin which you will want to keep, and reuse. It is 150ml of hydrating product which your body will appreciate. RRP $25.95

Then there is the French Milled Soap, which would make a good Secret Santa gift for that hard to buy for person. Once again you have the same floral scent, and the beauty of this soap is it doesn’t leave your hands feeling dry after use. 110g, this soap comes with the logo embossed and comes in a round box. RRP $16.45

This range is made, designed and produced in Australia and the brand is against animal testing.

Visit Maine Beach to shop the Mt Macedon Rose range.

#gifted

