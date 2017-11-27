User Review: Schick Hydro Silk

Spring has sprung, summer is in the air and there’s a lot more leg on show for many women across the country. Now is the time to tame the winter jungle and return to smooth and silky legs. Or is that just me?

There are a huge variety of hair removal options, all with a list of pros and cons, so it really does come down to a matter of personal choice. A recent survey conducted by Schick showed that the majority of respondents still preferred shaving over other hair removal methods; for underarms, legs and bikini lines.

I love the idea of an epilator for legs but in the end, I just find it way too time-consuming and end up pulling out the razor. For other areas of the body, I like the pain-free option of shaving, as well as the convenience.

Recently I have been playing with a new razor thanks to Schick and I think I’m in love.

The Schick Hydro Silk is a razor with detachable disposable heads. The heads have 5 blades which are curve sensing for an incredibly close shave, and it makes trying to navigate over knobbly kneecaps and around sticky out ankle bones much safer. The unique skin guards help to protect skin from irritation and the water activated Hydra Renew contains Shea Butter for long lasting moisture and hydration, moisturising for up to 2 hours after shaving. I’m finding that days later my legs still feel silky, even though they are no longer smooth.

Until I received my Schick Hydro Silk last week I had been using another leading brand for at least a decade, I think that will now be relegated to the drawer for eternity while the Hydro Silk takes up residence in the shower recess, hanging with its own dedicated shower hanger.

A new Schick Hydro Silk comes with 1 razor, 1 shower hanger, and 2 blades.

The Schick Hydro Silk has had a makeover this season and now comes with a Purple ergonomic soft touch handle with a comfortable rubber grip for control.

Refill cartridges come in a waterproof 4 pack that conveniently hooks onto the shower hanger, always within reach when they are needed. The 4 pack of refills is also available in Sensitive Care.

The Schick Hydro Silk has won Beauty Heaven’s Best In Beauty Award 5 years in a row and that’s a pretty major achievement in an ever-changing field.

RRP $14.25 kit

RRP $19.25 4 pack refills

Schick razors are available from Woolworths, Coles, Priceline, and pharmacies nationally.

For more information visit www.schick.com.au/women

Thanks to Schick 12 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be trialing the Hydro Silk and you can read what they thought in the comments section below.

SaveSave

You May Also Like: