evodia A Pretty Pair Gift Set

evodia have your Christmas gifts covered with a range of cute packaged sets, available for a limited time. On the top of our list is the “A Pretty Pair” duo which comes packaged in a bonbon style box.

The products are Australian made, and inside you will find:

1 x Fragrance Roll-on – 15ml

1 x Hand Cream – 50ml

This pair will leave your hands feeling soft and your body lightly fragranced. It comes in two varieties with Coconut and Lime (fresh for summer) or Victoria Rose (a more classic fragrance).

What we love about this gift is that it is perfect for those Secret Santa events. It is affordable enough at $19.95 while still offering some pampering luxury to the recipient. Isn’t this just the cutest bonbon you have seen?! It is also worth noting that we are big fans of the hand cream, it is hydrating without leaving your skin feeling greasy.

evodia is a cruelty-free brand.

For more information or to purchase this or any other Christmas gift, visit www.evodia.com.au

