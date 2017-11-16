Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL BEAUTY** / evodia A Pretty Pair Gift Set

evodia A Pretty Pair Gift Set

by Leave a Comment

evodia have your Christmas gifts covered with a range of cute packaged sets, available for a limited time. On the top of our list is the “A Pretty Pair” duo which comes packaged in a bonbon style box.

The products are Australian made, and inside you will find:

  • 1 x Fragrance Roll-on – 15ml
  • 1 x Hand Cream – 50ml

This pair will leave your hands feeling soft and your body lightly fragranced. It comes in two varieties with Coconut and Lime (fresh for summer) or Victoria Rose (a more classic fragrance).


What we love about this gift is that it is perfect for those Secret Santa events. It is affordable enough at $19.95 while still offering some pampering luxury to the recipient. Isn’t this just the cutest bonbon you have seen?! It is also worth noting that we are big fans of the hand cream, it is hydrating without leaving your skin feeling greasy.

evodia is a cruelty-free brand.

For more information or to purchase this or any other Christmas gift, visit www.evodia.com.au

#gifted #beautyandlacechristmas

SaveSave

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Read previous post:
Benefit Cosmetics Limited Edition Christmas Gift Sets

Benefit are experts in cute, and this year their limited edition gift sets are better than ever before. Packaged in...

Close