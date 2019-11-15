When it comes to cleanser, let’s just say my skin is fussy. I like to stick with simple products, gentle ingredients, and as little fragrance as possible. The LUMA Fresh Start Cleansing Gel ticks all of these boxes, and I have been pleasantly surprised by the efficiency of my new daily face wash.
This is a milky-gel formulation, which feels soft when applied. It is fragrance-free, and you are left with a fresh feeling without any tightness or dryness. All skin types will feel
It comes in a nice pump bottle, and you don’t need a lot to get the job done. The brand suggests applying to dry or damp skin, but
Ingredients include Rose Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Carrot Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Crushed pearl powder. Plus, there is no testing on animals.
RRP $29.95. If you are looking for a new cleanser that is gentle and still works, try the LUMA Fresh Start Cleansing Gel.
You can shop it at LUMA Beauty: https://www.lumabeauty.com/products/fresh-start-cleansing-face-gel
#gifted
