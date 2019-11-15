When it comes to cleanser, let’s just say my skin is fussy. I like to stick with simple products, gentle ingredients, and as little fragrance as possible. The LUMA Fresh Start Cleansing Gel ticks all of these boxes, and I have been pleasantly surprised by the efficiency of my new daily face wash.

This is a milky-gel formulation, which feels soft when applied. It is fragrance-free, and you are left with a fresh feeling without any tightness or dryness. All skin types will feel moisturised , and I have been using this regularly without any negative outcomes.

It comes in a nice pump bottle, and you don’t need a lot to get the job done. The brand suggests applying to dry or damp skin, but personally I like to splash some water first!

Ingredients include Rose Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Carrot Seed Extract, Coconut Oil, Crushed pearl powder. Plus, there is no testing on animals.

RRP $29.95. If you are looking for a new cleanser that is gentle and still works, try the LUMA Fresh Start Cleansing Gel.

You can shop it at LUMA Beauty: https://www.lumabeauty.com/products/fresh-start-cleansing-face-gel

#gifted