Miss Frankie Shine Bright Gift Pack

We have raved about the Miss Frankie polishes before, and we are excited to tell you that they have added some new gift ideas just in time for Christmas. The Shine Bright Gift Pack is a pretty little creation that doubles as a tree decoration, and comes in a triangular box.

Inside the set, you will find a popular shade of Miss Frankie breathable nail polish, water-based nail polish removal wipes, and a buff and shine mini buffer. Everything you need for a perfect at-home manicure, any day of the week.

Two to look out for include “My New Crush” which is a perky summery pink, and “The Feeling’s Neutral” which is a nude variant. These shades will be loved by any polish wearer!

Miss Frankie are known for their natural, breathable nail polishes, and their products are vegan and cruelty free. This is an Australian made brand and we can confirm the nail polishes are long lasting and chip resistant when compared to some of their competitors.

For $30 this gift is packaged beautifully and ready to be given – a great choice for hanging on the tree, or for Secret Santa.

For more information or to purchase, please visit www.missfrankie.com.au

