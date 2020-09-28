House of Immortelle Relax Rose Massage and Body Oil

2020 has been a tough year for most of us, and anything we can do to pamper ourselves is well deserved. With a name like Relax, the Rose Massage and Body Oil and House of Immortelle is one product that I had to try.

This is a body oil that comes in a spray, and with its rose scent, it is refreshing and luxurious. In addition to Damask Rose, other key natural ingredients include Australian Fragonia and Geranium. The 100ml bottle of goodness soaks into your skin for an instant pick-me-up.

Body oils are a favourite of mine during summer, and this is a lovely addition to my beauty cabinet. There are no artificial fragrances or colours, and no parabens, alcohol, silicons, or minerals.

Spray lightly and massage for softer skin, or use as a massage oil. Alternatively, you can add a little to your bath for a truly relaxing experience.

House of Immortelle is an Australian made and owned company and the products are cruelty-free. RRP $49.98 / Shop it at House of Immortelle

#gifted