Rodan + Fields Radiant Defense Perfecting Liquid

Do you want a moisturiser that acts as a foundation?

I have been testing a few Rodan + Fields goodies and the first one that has made the feature list is the Radiant Defense Perfecting Liquid. This is a 4 in 1 tinted moisturiser and it comes in 10 different shades.

What are these 4 features? Neutralise, repair, protect, and perfect!

Right now you get an SPF of 25, but this will change to 30 in the future. This means you no longer have to make the decision between wearing sunscreen or a foundation. Plus, it smooths and moisturisers dry skin.

When compared to other tinted moisturisers the higher price tag is well worth it. You only need a small amount and it blends easily to give you an instant pick-me-up. Packed with antioxidants, the Radiant Defense Perfecting Liquid gives you the best of both worlds. It is kind to your skin AND it can cover any redness.

With summer coming up, it is important to think about the damage the sun can do to your skin. This can be a valuable tool when combined with other sun protection measures.

Shop it at Rodan + Fields. RRP $89

