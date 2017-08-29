Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Beauty Reviews, News and How Tos

Napoleon Perdis Color Disc in Pink Slink

It is time to get out of the winter slump because we are ready to start our spring features! To really set the mood, let me start with a product which pops and has fun written all over it.

From Napoleon Perdis is their Color Disc in Pink Slink. Yes, these eyeshadow colours DO come in 24 shades, including more subtle varieties, but be bold, be brave and go pink I say!

These are highly pigmented colours and a little goes a long way. You can blend, layer and party all night long as these babies will not wear off easily. There are three options for application as you can either apply dry, apply wet or use as an eyeliner. When used with a damp brush you will get the most intense shade.


I love the staying power, I want to collect the entire range!

RRP $29.00 / Find out more at Napoleon Perdis

#gifted

Would you wear a pink eyeshadow? Let us know in the comments section below, we would love to hear from you!

 

