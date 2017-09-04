Jane Iredale Naturally Glam Eye Shadow Kit

I have found the only eye colour palette you really need this spring, and it comes from Jane Iredale Mineral Cosmetics. It’s called the Naturally Glam Eye Shadow Kit and it has all of those neutral tones which suit literally everyone.

It comes packaged in a shiny, rose gold compact complete with mirror and applicator brush.

Inside there are five shades of lovely which can be used alone or blended for a range of different colours:

Feather: shimmery creamy neutral

shimmery creamy neutral Lace: shimmery copper gold

shimmery copper gold Chenille: shimmery brown

shimmery brown Satin: shimmery rose quartz

shimmery rose quartz Velvet: shimmery chocolate brown

The eyeshadow has been designed not to crease and last throughout the day. You can build up the colour for a more intense night time look or go softer for the day time.

Every girl needs some natural shades in her toolkit, and the fact this comes in the most beautiful compact is a real plus.

Jane Iredale products are made in the USA, they are cruelty free.

RRP $90.00 / Find it at Jane Iredale

