USER REVIEWS: Native Australian Lanolin Brightening Lotion

A unique innovative moisturising lotion designed to illuminate and even skin tone.
Packed with concentrated natural Vitamin C from Kakadu Plum extract; sourced from the pristine outback of Native Australia and enhanced by an abundance of super nourishing extracts and natural oils for flawless glowing skin.
60ml: RRP $29.99
Learn more about the brand here: https://gandmcosmetics.com.au/native-australian/
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be road testing the Lanolin Brightening Lotion. You can read their reviews in the comments section below, or add your own!
Leave a Reply