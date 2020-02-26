I think most Mums will know of Bio-Oil (skin care oil) as most use it while pregnant and after pregnancy, so I was familiar with their product as I had used it whilst expecting my son. I was very keen to try their new Bio-Oil (Dry Skin Gel) as I have very sensitive skin and it is always dry. My skin especially during summer suffers from being in the pool and air con.

The packaging is lovely and simple and comes in 50ml, 100ml and 200ml size, I had the 50ml to trial and I think it is a great size to have in the handbag. I love that it is a gel, I found it absorbs easily into the skin and makes the skin feel soft and luscious. What is great is once it is rubbed in it does not leave an oily feeling at all.

It creates a nice protective barrier to help keep the moisture in and reduce dryness. It can be used all over the body, for this trial I used it on my face, hands, arms and feet and I definitely noticed the difference over the two weeks I was trialling it. I find a little goes a long way so value for money would be a plus.

Like it says below – taken from the Bio Oil page – it does feel different when you apply it to your skin as we are so use to the cold sensation which this product does not have.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is a new way to care for dry skin. Most of the water in traditional creams, lotions and body butters is likely to evaporate when coming into contact with your skin. It’s often what can cause the cold sensation that you feel when applying these products. Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is made from oil. In a user trial conducted on dry skin sufferers, the majority said it was better than anything they had used before for dry skin.

I recommend this product – great to have with our hot summers and cool winters to help rescue our skin and keep the moisture in. 5 Stars!