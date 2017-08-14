USER REVIEWS: Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating 3 Step Travel System

Skin care should be an important part of every daily routine and I know that I should be using something on my face every day but a lot of the time I forget. In winter my face seems to dry out even more because we use the heater and I am not applying sunscreen. I know that my face needs attention and I can feel how dry it is but I still can’t seem to get it into my routine.

I know that I need to look after my skin and I want to include skin care in my daily routine but it always seems like a big and involved job to do it properly. Enbacci have made it so that it doesn’t have to be.

3 easy steps and 5 minutes out of my morning (and/or evening) and in less than a week my skin is feeling softer.

The Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating 3 Step System is a cleanser, a toner and a moisturiser. A system you can use all at once at the sink after your shower or you can split up so that you cleanse in the shower and complete the steps when you get out.

I have taken to completing all three steps at once after my shower because it’s the only way to ensure I don’t get distracted and forget steps 2 and 3. A conscious effort has seen me use the Vitis Vinifera system and I love it. My skin feels better, it smells divine and it’s so quick and easy.

Enbacci have harnessed the power of fruit stem cells to help fight the signs of ageing because stem cells have big potential for use in regenerative medicine.

The Vitis Vinifera system utilises the technology of the grape stem cell to help fight the signs of ageing due to environmental stresses. The grape selected is from the Gamay family, which is a purple-coloured grape used to produce red wine, and is very high in anthocyanin; powerful antioxidants and free radical scavengers.

The Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating 3 Step System has been developed for use by all skin types, it is produced in Melbourne and the entire range is animal cruelty-free.

The Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating Gel Cleanser has a mild foaming action and forms a milky texture as you add water; gently purifying the skin from excess oils as it protects from the first signs of aging.

Pump 1-2 times into dampened hands and gently massage product around the face and neck then rinse with warm water.

The Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating Essence contains witch hazel instead of alcohol to achieve the astringent quality. The essence comes in a spray/mist dispenser which also performs as an instant face refresher. The aim of the toner is to remove impurities on the skin and minimise the appearance of pores and fine lines.

Spray the product directly onto the skin from a distance and, with clean hands, pat into the skin of face and neck. You can also leave the mist to be naturally absorbed.

The Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating Essential Crème is full of Vitamin C to promote collagen production, which offers skin firming benefits. This refreshing moisturiser hydrates and serves as a deep conditioner for the skin.

Massage into the skin of face and neck with fingertips.

The 3 Step Travel System contains a 20ml Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating Gel Cleanser, a 20ml Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating Essence and a 15ml Vitis Vinifera Rejuvenating Essential Crème.

This simply, scentual system has done wonders for my skin and I’m glad to have found it. I would definitely recommend.

RRP: $69.95

Follow Enbacci on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information and stockist info: enbacci.com.

Thanks to enbacci and the Beauty and Lace Club 30 of our members are trialling this system and you can read what they thought in the comments below.

SaveSave

You May Also Like: