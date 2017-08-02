I have a little cutie to share with you today, and with packaging this good it probably won’t surprise you to know it is by Benefit! I had a really hard time actually opening this because I didn’t want to ruin the box.

But, ever so carefully I took off the sticker and lifted the lid. It just got cuter. Inside the box was a pale green glass jar with a lid which looked like it was made of cork.

For me, Benefit has always been about the makeup and this was my first experience with their range of skincare. One product I’ve been testing is the Total Moisturise Facial Cream. This is for normal to dry skin, and let’s face it – most of us have dry skin at the moment with this winter weather.

It contains mango butter and has a very light, yet refreshing smell to it. This is a cream formula and does give intense hydration. If you are suffering from dry, red skin then this is worth trying. It works instantly and does last throughout the day.

The jar weighs in at 48.2g and you don’t need to use a lot of product to get the result you want.

RRP $73.00

Get it from Benefit: Total Moisture Facial Cream

Have you tried it? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

#gifted

You May Also Like: