USER REVIEWS: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist SPF50 is a lightweight sunscreen spray that dries instantly, making it perfect for on-the-go application. This oil-free, non-greasy sunscreen has an invisible matte finish and layers invisibly under makeup. Makeup also stays in place all day long.

Unlike regular sunscreen, the Ultra Sheer range offers a convenient refreshing sunscreen spray that provides UVA/UVB protection stabilised with Helioplex technology.

Rebecca L has been testing the product for us and says,

“I received a bottle of the Neutrogena Ultra Mist SPF50 to try. This is a clear mist that comes in a handy spray bottle (note you don’t spray it directly on your face). I am not a lover of thick greasy sunscreen that takes forever to rub in so I was looking forward to giving this a go. It is a clear light liquid that is easy to apply. It doesn’t feel at all oily and is very easy to rub in.

I really like that it doesn’t have any overpowering smells and once rubbed in it doesn’t feel like you are even wearing anything. It dries instantly and is invisible, so great for wearing every day under makeup. I used it before exercise and it didn’t get sweaty or run. It is perfect for putting on before heading out for a walk.

I would happily recommend this product to anyone and will be using it each day during summer.

Thanks to Neutrogena and Beauty and Lace.”

Please note: When using the Ultra Sheer Face Mist sunscreen, the brand suggests rubbing the product in rather than applying direct to ensure full cover up. Please refer to the pack instructions for use.

RRP $23.99 / Stockists: 1800 678 380

A selection of our Beauty and Lace members have been testing the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist. You can read their reviews below, or add your own!