BEAUTY CHICK CHAT Sunscreen

USER REVIEWS: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist

January 12, 2021
lace
2 Comments

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist SPF50 is a lightweight sunscreen spray that dries instantly, making it perfect for on-the-go application. This oil-free, non-greasy sunscreen has an invisible matte finish and layers invisibly under makeup. Makeup also stays in place all day long.

Unlike regular sunscreen, the Ultra Sheer range offers a convenient refreshing sunscreen spray that provides UVA/UVB protection stabilised with Helioplex technology. 

Rebecca L has been testing the product for us and says,

“I received a bottle of the Neutrogena Ultra Mist SPF50 to try. This is a clear mist that comes in a handy spray bottle (note you don’t spray it directly on your face). I am not a lover of thick greasy sunscreen that takes forever to rub in so I was looking forward to giving this a go. It is a clear light liquid that is easy to apply. It doesn’t feel at all oily and is very easy to rub in.

I really like that it doesn’t have any overpowering smells and once rubbed in it doesn’t feel like you are even wearing anything. It dries instantly and is invisible, so great for wearing every day under makeup. I used it before exercise and it didn’t get sweaty or run. It is perfect for putting on before heading out for a walk.

I would happily recommend this product to anyone and will be using it each day during summer.

Thanks to Neutrogena and Beauty and Lace.”

Please note: When using the Ultra Sheer Face Mist sunscreen, the brand suggests rubbing the product in rather than applying direct to ensure full cover up. Please refer to the pack instructions for use.

RRP $23.99 / Stockists: 1800 678 380

A selection of our Beauty and Lace members have been testing the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist. You can read their reviews below, or add your own!

You May Also Like:

USER REVIEWS: Spotner Agespot Corrector Pen (Face)
USER Reviews: House of Immortelle Barcelona Miraculous Eye Elixir
Ask an Expert: Sun Protection with Dr Kerryn Greive
Medik8 Advanced Day Total Protect

2 thoughts on “USER REVIEWS: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist

  1. wow, pretty impressive just reading one review so definitely on my wishlist now. It will be perfect as I do use Neutrogena skincare.

    Reply

  2. I wear sunscreen on my face every day so I was thrilled to be offered the opportunity to trial the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist SPF50.

    The packaging was neat and simple in a classic Neutrogena style design. I liked the matte label as it made me think that ‘matte’ would be what the result of the sunscreen on my face would be and I can now confirm that this is correct.

    While this is a face sunscreen that comes in a spray bottle, the directions specify that you must not spray it directly on your face. This seems a little counterintuitive to the type of packaging they used but I can imagine there must be particular reasons why they did this, so make sure to follow this instruction. To use this on my face I sprayed the product onto my fingertips and then applied. It did take a few rounds to cover my whole face but was a pretty easy and quick process. You’ll notice when applying that the sunscreen has a soft scent that if anything smells like alcohol but dissipates quite quickly after application.

    When applying, the sunscreen appears wet on the skin at first and I would not agree that it dries instantly as the bottle claims. Instead, I would say it dries very quickly when you rub it in and this is good enough for me. I can gladly confirm that the product does not look or feel oily or greasy on the skin and it gives the invisible matte finish that it claims. The feel of the skin immediately after application reminds me of after using a primer – soft, silky and smooth. Because of this, the sunscreen works really well as a base for makeup and enables a polished finish.

    Last but not least, I am comforted that this has SPF 50 and broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection which is so important for every day wear. While wearing this product I could confidently go outside knowing my skin was protected and the only thing to worry about is making sure you reapply as per the instructions on the label.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *