For the ultimate relaxation and pamper set, check out the Peggy sue Self Care Trio. This beautifully boxed gift is ready to be given, and smells as good as it looks.

Inside the box you will find a bath tea bag, cleansing stick, and body oil. The perfect trio for a relaxed bathing experience.

The botanical teabag is placed in your bathtub, to help you unwind and relax. Follow with the cleansing stick (this can also be used in the shower) for a gentle, plastic-free cleanse.

Finish with the hydrating body oil, a luxe product that revitalises the skin and leaves your body feeling soft and supple.

Peggy Sue is an ethical Aussie brand and the products are locally made. This is the first time I have tested the range, but it won’t be the last!

If you are looking for a beautiful gift idea this year, start with the Peggy Sue Self Care Trio.

RRP $52 / Shop it

#gifted