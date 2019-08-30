Carmex Classic Squeeze Tube for Dad

Still not sure what to get Dad for Father’s Day this year? In my house I have to hide my Carmex otherwise the Mr will claim it for himself. He is one dad that will be getting healthy lips to go with his aftershave and other gifts on Sunday!

Which Carmex will work best for him? While personally, I love the new Watermelon, I think the classics are a bit more his style. The Carmex Lip Balm in the 10g Classic Squeeze Tube is easy to apply, and convenient to carry around.

It is packed with moisture and the key ingredients include beeswax and cocoa seed butter. Even dry cracked lips which are suffering from a long, cold winter and artificial heating will be transformed with regular use.

You may also like to consider the popular Click Sticks as they contain SPF 15. He might not be expecting lip balm for Father’s Day, but he sure will appreciate it!

Carmex lip balm is available Australia wide in all pharmacies as well as the major supermarkets.