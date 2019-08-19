Mary Kay Men’s Range

If you are looking for the perfect gift idea for Dad, personal grooming products will always be appreciated. Because, how often does he buy his own cologne?



This year we like the Mary Kay mkmen range as it is affordable…and it does what it’s supposed to.



Top of the list is the mk Sport High Intensity Cologne Spray 9pictured) as it has a masculine fragrance without being too overpowering. This will last the day and into the night. It comes in sleek black and orange packaging, making it suitable for men of all ages. 73ml will keep him going, hopefully until next Father’s Day!



Pair his new cologne with the mk men Cooling Aftershave Gel and you will be his favourite. This gel cools when applied after shaving, and should hopefully protect against razor rash and irritation. This one comes in a silver tube and measures in at 73ml. According to the Mr in my life, this does the job and is quite soothing.



Take the easy way out this year and get him some goodies from Mary Kay’s men’s range!



You can see the entire collection here: https://www.marykay.com.au/en-au/products/mens

