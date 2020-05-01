Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Review: Monthly Subscription Box – bellabox

Subscription boxes are a fabulous way to have something exciting turn up in your mailbox once a month so I jumped at the chance to sample bellabox. Each month you receive 5+ samples of beauty, skincare, and haircare samples that come packaged in a beautiful box.

A great way to see what you like, what works, and what doesn’t – it allows you to dip your toe in the water so to speak with a vast array of products.

I was sent the March box in the newly launched ‘new look’ boxes and I will admit the box, style, colour and look impressed me immediately and I know I would keep the box as a way to store things – yes it looks that good. Inside it was full of amazing goodies!


The March bellabox consisted of:

  • Bellabox cookie
  • KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick;
  • Jiinju Ginseng and Eucalyptus Under Eye Mask;
  • JAR Australia Regenerating Sheet Mask;
  • Biore Pore Strips;
  • Graham’s Natural Organic Lip Balm;
  • Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumising Paste.

I have had fun and enjoyed using all the products – I felt pampered and it is like they saw – self love delivered.

Highly recommend bellabox! You can find them https://bellabox.com.au/ and on Facebook and Instagram.

#gifted

