Benefit Cosmetics Limited Edition Christmas Gift Sets

Benefit are experts in cute, and this year their limited edition gift sets are better than ever before. Packaged in retro tins in the shape of a fortune teller’s crystal ball, these bright coloured beauties can be used as decorative pieces.

There are a few different varieties, but my favourite is Glam Francisco (pictured) because it has the Beauty and Lace pink, with splashes of green. Not only is this a cool looking accessory, but it comes with Benefit makeup goodies too.

Once you open it up there are four key products inside. Each tin has a different combination of products, but the Glam Francisco has the following bestsellers, all in full size (except for Watt’s Up!):

They’re Real Mascara

HOOLA

Watt’s Up!

Gimme Brow

Benefit’s “They’re Real” weighs in as one of my favourite mascaras, and HOOLA bronzer holds a soft spot in my beauty cabinet. This is pretty much my perfect gift!

The tin is bigger than it looks in the photograph, it is just over 20cm high.

You will want them all in your collection!

For more information on Benefit Cosmetics, including stockists please visit www.benefitcosmetics.com.au

