Month of Love: Genie Line Smoothing Foundation

Day 17 of the month of love and today we have something from the makeup department, with the Line Smoothing Foundation by Genie. I didn’t get to test this product out personally as well as I would have liked, because the sample I was sent was too dark for me (pale girl problems, everything is always too dark for me). So, this is going to be more of a feature than a review. But, I can tell you it feels nice on your skin.

This fragrance free formula is lightweight, and designed NOT to emphasise those pesky wrinkles. It has moisturiser, SPP15, Vitamins A, C and E as well as the powerful Aloe Vera.

Matrixyl 3000 Peptides is another key ingredient, this is what works on those fine lines and wrinkles and helps to reduce free radical damage . The formula is made to smooth straight over your skin, without creating creasing. The Genie range really has anti-ageing in mind and all products are hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested.

Want to read more about this beauty? Visit TVSN

Or, if you have tried it – please let me know what you think in the comments section below.

