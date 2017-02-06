Month of Love: Jamberry – Love Themed Nail Wraps

Today is day 6 of our month of love, and for this feature I want to chat about a brand I have been hearing about for a while, Jamberry. These are nail wraps that help you to get that nail art style, at home.

The easiest way to describe these nail wraps is that they work like stickers, and with careful application your nails can have a brand new look. I had fun applying these and it was relatively stress free. The brand has a range of Valentine’s Day- worthy designs including the following:







Aren’t they pretty and romantic? From top to bottom they are Hearts A Glow, Ex’s & Oh’s, Sweet Treats and Little Moments. Put a little love onto your nails this February and theme your nails with Jamberry.

RRP $22.00

Jamberry products are available online at jamberrynails.com.au or jamberrynails.co.nz or through a Jamberry independent consultant.

Have you tried these? I’d love to hear what you think in the comments section below.

