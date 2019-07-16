Product of the Week: Retouch by Intraceuticals

As time goes by I think about my ageing skin more and more. I have been lucky enough to take the Intraceuticals Retouch range for a spin, and have noticed an improvement with the 5 key products.

The peptide serum starter set comes beautifully presented. Inside a crisp white box with a minimalistic design are 5 15ml products. Each can be used together but you should apply as directed. In addition to the products is a very cute, very classy rose gold tray which looks like a painter’s palette. It has 5 circular grooves, each with a colour indicator which matches the specific product.

The products in the set include:

Hyaluronic Base Serum which should always be used first.

Lines for all those fine lines and wrinkles.

Eyes for the delicate eye area.

Lift for the jawline or other areas which sag.

Highlight for the brow and cheekbones.

They call the system Hyaluronic Layering, and as you can see each product has a unique function. Personally, I like the idea that each skin concern requires a different formulation and the ingredients list of each shows this.

My biggest skin concerns right now are lines, and it is nice to know the Retouch products are also available separately. The brand is Australian, cruelty free, and paraben free.

The starter kit is our product of the week and has an RRP of $289

Read more about it on the Intraceuticals website, or shop it on Amazon.