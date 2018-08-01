Polo Ultra Blue by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Today we kick off our Father’s Day Gift Guide with something to make him smell nice. This is the perfect time to buy him a new cologne, and we have found a fragrance he is sure to love. It’s called Polo Ultra Blue and comes from Ralph Lauren Fragrances. This has been designed to last all day, and it is an eau de toilette packed in a fresh bottle in shades of blue.

This is a new scent to take him into Spring, as it does have a citrus twist without being overpowering. It has cedrat lemon, bergamot, and basil verbena, with a salty mineral accord.

Partners will be encouraging their kids to buy him this one for Father’s Day (even if he doesn’t look like the above), as they will appreciate the fresh yet still masculine scent. Ralph Lauren, you are all class.

This comes in two sizes, with an RRP of $99 for 75ml, or $139 for 125ml. The Polo Blue has been around for a while, but the Ultra Blue is the new version.

You can find this where all good fragrances are sold. Make his day this year with a new fragrance that he doesn’t have to brave the shops for!

#gifted #fathersday2018