Bohemian Organic Skin Facial Moisturiser

I have been lucky enough to test some of the products in the Bohemian Organic Skin range, and today I am going to have a chat about one of my faves. It is the 100% natural, Facial Moisturiser and it is the perfect product to take you from spring to summer.

This is a brand with a conscious and this product is ACO certified organic, vegan, and not tested on animals. Plus, it is Australian made!

Lots of luscious ingredients is what makes this beauty special. On the list is hempseed oil, witch hazel, and lactic acid. What is missing is nasties like synthetic parabens and petrochemicals.

The Bohemian Skin Facial Moisturiser is suitable for all skin types, and even pregnant mamas can use it. The packaging is crisp white, with touches of black and pink. Besides all that, I like this product because it gently moisturises and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. There is no greasy residue left over, and it is smooth and light.

The Facial Moisturiser from Bohemian Skin has an RRP of $37 for 100ml. A little goes a long way and it is worth every penny! I highly recommend adding the AHA Enzyme Exfoliant and Gel Cleanser to your order.

You can shop it online at Bohemian Skin

#gifted #summer2020