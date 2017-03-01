Beauty - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Get the Look: Lily Collins (The 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Lancôme)

Fiona Stiles was the master makeup artist behind Lily Collins Vanity Fair Oscar Party look for 2017, and Lancôme have put together the following how to so you can replicate the look:

INSPIRATION

‘Lily’s dress felt very Art Deco so I wanted to modernize the makeup a little. There was a nod to old Hollywood to the look, but with a look to the future. I used liquid liner to create a cat eye with negative space, making it feel more modern. I paired flawless skin with a deep berry lip and softly accentuated cheek for a cool, ultra-modern It Girl look”, says make-up artist Fiona Stiles.

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

FACE 

  • Teint Idole Ultra Wear Cushion Foundation in 140 Ivoire N
  • Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage in Ivoire N
  • Translucence Powder in 100
  • Blush Subtil Shimmer in Lilac Love

BROWS 

  • Sourcils Styler Brow Gel in Brun

EYES 

  • Grandiôse Liner in 01 Noir
  • Hypnôse Mascara in Black

LIPS 

  • Le Crayon in Plum
  • L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick in Berry Noir

